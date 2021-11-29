Churches should make people laugh more often

Standup comics hunt for laughter, not applause. A laugh is involuntary; clapping is not.

The element of surprise – to which a laugh is a reaction – takes us beyond our sets of ideologies and expectations.—And this is a vital part of what churches are called to do. The lack of it partially explains why they so often fail.

News category: Odd Spot.