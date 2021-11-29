Churches should make people laugh more often

Covid is bringing everything to the point of unstoppable change. The pandemic experience is reforming and reconfiguring our presumptions of contemporary life and liturgical practice and community. The constraints imposed through social lockdown have reframed our church life and will Read more
My church grew during the pandemic; we can't find seats. The pews are full. This has been my family's experience at St Rita Catholic Church most Sundays since the pandemic began. Some weeks, there's barely enough standing room in the
Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app that claims over a million downloads, has raised over US$52 million in investments. Prayer apps are not new. Silicon Valley startups popularized mindfulness and meditation apps as early as 2010, although many have
My trusty Oxford dictionary defines the word mosaic as "a picture or pattern made by placing together small pieces of glass, stone, etc of different colours." A magnificent example of such a mosaic is in the south gallery of Hagia