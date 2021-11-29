‘Devastated’: MediaWorks sexual assault complainant’s bid declined

A former MediaWorks employee who alleges she was sexually assaulted twice while working for the company says she is “devastated” after it declined her bid to make a late personal grievance claim – despite the broadcaster’s public support of survivors.

Under New Zealand’s employment law, there is a 90-day time limit for an employee to raise a personal grievance but companies can choose to allow claims well after that deadline.

Sandra* applied to MediaWorks for a late consideration of her personal grievance claim after speaking to Maria Dew as part of the QC’s independent review into the workplace culture at MediaWorks.

Sandra’s claim relates to her time at MediaWorks from 2009 to 2011. Read more

