Steady interest in Teschemakers property

There has been “steady” interest in the sale of Teschemakers Resort, with its collection of old school buildings, a cottage and a chapel, real estate agent Robin Hyndman says.

The former Catholic girls’ boarding school-turned accommodation, wedding venue and conference centre, south of Oamaru, has been owned by Penguin Pacific Ltd since 2017.

Marketed through Bayleys, Teschemakers was listed for sale this month, and is described as “a wonderful opportunity to have a business operation that requires attractive accommodation, spacious conference and meeting rooms within pleasant surroundings and a tranquil setting”.

The main building has 18 guest rooms, as well as meeting rooms, a full commercial kitchen and large dining room. There is also a stand alone cottage, old classrooms and dormitories and a chapel on the 10.71ha property. Read more

