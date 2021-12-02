Catholic archdiocese building up to 20 tiny shelters on church land this winter

Last fall, when Roman Catholic archbishop Brian Dunn moved into his position, replacing longtime archbishop Anthony Mancini, he wrote a pastoral letter outlining four priorities for his sphere of influence, the Halifax-Yarmouth archdiocese.

Three of those are very specific to church affairs, including the religious teaching called catechesis.

The other priority is homelessness. “It was a real awareness of recognizing that there are lots of people who are homeless here in the area,” says Dunn, sitting with John Stevens, a project coordinator for the church, at a table in a room deep in the offices of the archdiocese on Brunswick Street in Halifax.

“And so we worked on that, we asked parishes to give a report on that priority and discovered that lots of parishes are involved with feeding the homeless or food banks.”

