  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Mike Tyson recommends toad venom for a religious experience

Thursday, December 2nd, 2021

The once-obscure practise of smoking toad venom, a potent psychedelic drug that can cause users to encounter themselves as God, is steadily creeping into the mainstream as celebrities endorse its “healing” powers.

Mike Tyson claimed he “died” during his first trip and said using the drug has provided him with an entirely different perspective on life. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,