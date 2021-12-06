Pope donates oxygen-generating machine to Baghdad hospital

The Pope’s donation of an oxygen production plant to St Raphael Hospital in Baghdad has been indispensable for treating patients during the Covid-19 health emergency.

With a Rite of Blessing on Tuesday, St Raphael Hospital in Baghdad, Iraq, formally inaugurated an oxygen production plant, capable of generating medical oxygen. The machine is a donation by the Holy Father through funds placed at the disposal of the Secretariat of State by the Congregation for the Eastern Churches and the Apostolic Almoner.

The Hospital’s Administrative Director, Sr Maryanne Pierre, a nun from the Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin, expressed gratitude to the Holy Father for the donation.

News category: News Shorts, World.