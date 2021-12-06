Local Synod process getting a welcome four extra months

Catholic dioceses and parishes around Aotearoa New Zealand will be welcoming the Vatican’s four-month extension for the local phase of the Synod process.

The General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops recently extended the deadline of the first (local) phase of the two-year international synodal process from next April to next 15 August.

Bishop Stephen Lowe, Bishop of Hamilton and Secretary of the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference, says the original timeframe was difficult for Southern Hemisphere countries because of our typical late-December to January holiday period, which sees many people away from their usual parishes. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.