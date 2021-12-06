Youth Unemployment Rate Three Times National Average

The unemployment rate of young New Zealanders has decreased following initial COVID-19 impacts but youth unemployment is three times the national average, Stats NZ said today.

In the September 2021 quarter, the unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) for people aged 15–24 was 9.6 percent, compared with a national rate of 3.2 percent and a rate of 2.3 percent for people aged 25–64. Read more

