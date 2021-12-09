Seven decades of love celebrated

An Invercargill couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary believe they were lucky in love.

Reaching a platinum anniversary would be a challenge for many couples, but for Lenox and Betty Allison it seemed to have been an easy task as they said had not noticed the time passing.

“Honestly, it did not seem that long. It doesn’t take long to that,” Mrs Allison (nee Mutch) said.

Friendship, love, support and respect were among the values the couple said were key to a happy marriage. Read more

