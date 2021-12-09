Wellington’s Pacific community hits 90pc partially vaccinated

Wellington’s Pacific community has reached the 90 percent mark for first Covid-19 doses, as the region’s general population nears 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

While the community is celebrating the milestone, the fact Pacific people have once again been left one step behind is not lost on the community and health leaders.

As the country moves into the new traffic light framework, and motors towards Christmas – where people will be moving around the country and spending time in larger groups – there is anxiety in the community. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.