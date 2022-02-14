Ex-Marist brother receives third home detention sentence for abusing boys

Former Marist brother Kevin Healy has been sentenced to a third term of home detention, this time for three months, for the indecent assault of boys in his care.

Judge Chris Sygrove told Healy, 82, on Friday that he should have spent a “long time in jail” as a younger man for his serial sexual offending against children during the 1970s and 1980s.

However, he said that justice should be tempered with mercy, and Healy was now too old and frail for a custodial sentence.

The offences dealt with in the Napier District Court on Friday happened in Wellington between 1977 and 1983, when the three boys involved were aged between 9 and 13 and Healy was principal of the Marist Miramar School. Read more

