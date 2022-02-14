‘Everyone is suffering’: Foodbank founder warns financial hardship will only worsen

Those running the region’s foodbanks warn as the cost of living increases so too will financial hardship and the queues of people looking for assistance.

According to Statistics New Zealand, food prices in New Zealand have increased 4.5 per cent in the year ending December 2021, pushed by an increase of 2.6 per cent in fruit and vegetables.

It is the highest inflation rate for foods since September 2011.

Just Zilch founder Rebecca Culver said the high cost of living was being felt across New Zealand. Read more

