French Catholic nun turns 118, making her the second oldest person in the world

Sister Andre Randon, a French nun, celebrated her 118th birthday on February 11. This milestone makes her the second-oldest living person in the world and the oldest living person in Europe, according to the Gerontology Research Group which validates details of people believed to be 110 or older.

In anticipation of the big day, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, sent the beloved nun a greeting.

Born Lucile Randon on February 11 1904 in Alés, France, she converted to Catholicism at 19-years-old from Protestantism. She served young children and the elderly at a French hospital until she became a nun at the age of 40.

In 1944 she joined the Daughters of Charity, founded by St Vincent de Paul. She took the name Sister Andre in honour of her deceased brother.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.