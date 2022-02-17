Becciu’s ‘classified’ tech company linked to Trump-Russia allegations

The technology company to which Cardinal Angelo Becciu authorised millions of dollars of payments in Australia has been named in an emerging US political scandal, raising new questions about the Vatican’s business with the firm.

Neustar, a technology and security company, has been named in pretrial motions filed by John Durham, the special counsel investigating the handling of a 2016 inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the US general election.

The company has also featured in the ongoing Vatican financial scandal and trial, with Cardinal Becciu facing questions over millions of dollars of “classified” payments he authorised to the company.

The cardinal has declined to elaborate on the Secretariat of State’s need for classified services from a telecommunications security and intelligence firm.

