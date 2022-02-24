Religious objection to vaccine mandate over the use of foetal cells heard in High Court

A religious objection to the Covid-19 vaccine by police and defence force personnel is part of a new challenge to the mandate in the High Court.

The basis of their objection is about the use of aborted foetal cells.

The cells, collected decades ago, are used to grow cells that the vaccines are tested on. There are no foetal cells in the vaccine.

The lawyer for the group of police and defence officers, Matthew Hague,​ said on Tuesday it was one ground in their case. It also included that the vaccine mandate disproportionately affected Māori workers. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.