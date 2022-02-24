New telehealth service will remove barriers to accessing abortion

The Government is fully funding a national telehealth abortion service in an effort to remove barriers for those seeking an abortion.

The free service will focus on enabling people to access early medical abortions and will include information, advice, referrals, counselling and consultations with health practitioners, giving women a free and flexible option.

The national telehealth service was part of the Government’s plan to implement wider improvements to the provision of abortion in Aotearoa. Read more

