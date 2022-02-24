Two catholic priests arrested by Myanmar junta

Myanmar’s military regime has arrested two catholic priests who were on their way to help internally displaced persons in Shan state.

Local church sources said father John Paul Lwel and Father John Bosco, who belong to the St Therese Little Way Missionary Institute, were arrested by junta soldiers and the Pa-O National Army, an ethnic armed group, at a checkpoint on February 21.

Senior clergy from Pekhon Diocese confirmed that the two religious priests have been arrested but said the reason for their arrest was not yet known.

Church officials are trying to contact authorities for the release of the clergy.

Two car drivers and a young student were also arrested with the priests.

