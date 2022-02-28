All Saints accepts an olive branch over hearing costs

The Anglican church has been granted a $48,000 fees waiver to avoid another divisive hearing with the Palmerston North City Council over plans to preserve the historic All Saints’ church building.

The Anglican Diocese of Wellington was declined consent to earthquake strengthening and to alter the front of the building after a resource management hearing early in 2020.

The council then sent it a bill of £268,000 for the total costs of the hearing.

The church has appealed the decision in the Environment Court and lodged an objection to the bill. Read more

