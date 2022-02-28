If today you hear his voice: Lenten gospel enquiry programme

Catholics from Australia and New Zealand are invited to join a virtual Lenten Gospel enquiry programme.

Participants spend forty days listening to the Word of God, reflecting on its application to our lives and to the society in which we live, and then looking for ways of bringing others to Christ through all that we do each day.

The see-judge-act gospel enquiry programme is sponsored by the Australian Cardijn Institute.

“Thus, what we are about to engage in for this season of Lent can be referred to as a ‘Gospel Review’ or a ‘Gospel Enquiry’ the Institute says in a statement to CathNews.

The official launch was Monday, but there is still an opportunity to download the programme from the Cardijn Institute.

Source: Australian Cardijin Institute

News category: News Shorts, World.