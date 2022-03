Gwen Shamblin believed people could pray themselves thin. In 1999, she launched Remnant Fellowship, based on her diet teachings.

Last year she and her husband, former Tarzan actor Joe Lara, as well as five other leaders within Remnant Fellowship, died in a plane crash.

Now a docuseries, The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin on HBO Max examines the dark world of the Remnant Fellowship. Watch the trailer. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.