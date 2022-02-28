Vietnam authorities urged to respect religious freedom

Hanoi Archdiocese has described government officials’ interruption of a Mass celebrated by its archbishop and priests as an offence against Catholics’ faith, urging the government to respect religious freedom.

Father Alfonse Pham Hung, head of the Office of Hanoi Archbishop House, said two government officials from Vu Ban town in Hoa Binh province stormed into the sanctuary in Vu Ban Church on Feb. 20. They took the microphone on the lectern, demanding those who were attending Sunday Mass to disperse.

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi and nine priests concelebrated the special Mass as part of his pastoral visit to local Catholic communities.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.