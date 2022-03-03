  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Baptism-Gate: the strange case of a misplaced pronoun

Thursday, March 3rd, 2022

Everyone from The New York Times and USA Today to National Public Radio and local news outlets covered the story.

A priest has performed thousands of baptisms incorrectly over more than 20 years because he used the wrong pronoun.

The coverage was largely one-sided and inaccurate. It appeared to be driven by an agenda rather than being an attempt to inform and educate. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,