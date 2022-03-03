Baptism-Gate: the strange case of a misplaced pronoun

The next assembly of the Synod of Bishops must take up the issue of mandatory priestly celibacy. Now is the time. Following the death of a good man, Bishop Edward Daly — who went to the Lord on August 8, Read more
Traditional forms of youth ministry are losing their effectiveness. Attendance numbers at weekly worship are down across the board, and anecdotally, pastors, youth ministers and campus ministers are almost universally reporting greater difficulty in accessing and engaging Gen Z. Currently, Read more
As we enter Lent, we reflect on the role of sin in our lives. But we often — maybe generally — look too narrowly at what constitutes sin. After Japan adopted the Gregorian calendar in 1873, the country abandoned the Read more
I’m not an authority on anything. The ridiculous certificates one gets after certain courses do little more than confirm one’s literacy. Way back there used to be a tag Roma locuta est, causa finita! Rome has spoken, that closes the Read more