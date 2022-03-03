Pro-abortion Women’s Health Protection Act fails in US Senate

The US Senate failed to move forward with the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA) on Monday, striking down what some pro-life groups identify as the most radical abortion bill in US history.

The WHPA “would enshrine into federal law abortion on demand until the moment of birth, and it would nullify state laws — new and existing – that protect unborn children and their mothers” Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, warned ahead of the vote.

The February 28 vote, with 46 for and 48 against the WHPA, needed 60 votes to proceed. It fell largely along party lines, with only one Democrat (Sen Joe Manchin of West Virginia) voting against proceeding with the bill that would override states’ pro-life laws and remove restrictions on abortion up to the point of birth in some cases. No Republicans voted in support of the WHPA.

News category: News Shorts, World.