Ukrainian Catholic leader in Kyiv: Priests will celebrate Sunday liturgies in bomb shelters

The leader of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic church said that priests “will descend to the bomb shelters” of Kyiv on Sunday to celebrate the Divine Liturgy.

In a video message on February 27, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk noted that the residents of Ukraine’s capital are unable to attend church due to a government-mandated curfew. Citizens must stay indoors until Monday morning as Russian forces advance on the city.

“But in that case, the Church will come to the people. Our priests will descend to the underground, they will descend to the bomb shelters, and there they will celebrate the Divine Liturgy” Shevchuk said in the video released by the Secretariat of the Major Archbishop in Rome.

