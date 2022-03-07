Camilla sheds tears over Ukranian refugees’ trauma

Moved to tears by Ukranian refugees’ harrowing stories, the Duchess of Cornwall spent time in prayer at West London’s Ukrainian Catholic cathedral last Wednesday.

Camilla and her husband Prince Charles heard how the Russian invasion had ripped apart the Ukranian refugees’ families and lives at home.

A spokesman said yesterday: “No one could fail to be moved by the appalling scenes of Ukrainians fleeing their homes and the duchess wanted to help in whatever way she could.”

Camilla embraced Inna Prystaiko, the wife of the Ukraine ambassador, telling her that she was “praying” for her and her countrymen.

The royals were accompanied by representatives of humanitarian charities of which Charles is a patron and a supporter.

Leaving the Cathedral, the Prince of Wales accepted a “Stop Putin” sign from a small child and was moved to pay tribute to the “extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community,” making an impromptu speech to the crowd gathered.

In the course of the speech, Charles said his “thoughts and prayers, however inadequate they may be, are with all of you at this most critical time.”

One of Charles’ reasons for visiting the cathedral was to find out how he could assist in the emerging Ukrainian humanitarian crisis.

Among those he met at the Cathedral were Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family, Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.K. and Ukrainian relief workers and children

Nowakowski says the visit represented a “very important day” for the Ukrainian community.

“They had an opportunity to be in the cathedral to light candles and say a prayer … they were able to meet Ukrainian volunteers who have been working very hard since the beginning of the war eight years ago, but especially in these last few days — organizing humanitarian packages, organizing rallies and being with other people.

“What I think was most meaningful for me was the Prince also encouraged a few of the humanitarian organisations that he is patron of to join us as well.”

“The fact that they spent so much time reassuring and expressing their solidarity with us, it was a very important day for us.”

