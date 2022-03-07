  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Experts respond to Biden: Biology and theology agree, human life begins at conception

Monday, March 7th, 2022

After repeated recent statements by US President Joe Biden that he does not believe human life begins at the moment of conception, or characterising such a belief as a matter of faith, scientists and doctors have pointed out that this belief can be arrived at through natural reason – science – alone.

What has Biden said about the beginning of human life?

On March 2, EWTN Correspondent Owen Jensen asked Biden, “Why do you support abortion as a Catholic, defying Church teaching?”

“I don’t want to get into a debate with you about theology,” Biden responded, adding, “I’m not going to make a judgment for other people.”

And in September 2021, Biden had said, “I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception. I don’t agree, but I respect that. I’m not going to impose that on people.”

