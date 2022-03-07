Blenheim’s Repair Café opens offering help with wiring over coffee

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett opened Blenheim’s new Repair Café on Saturday morning.

Organised by the Nativity Church, the new initiative was based at the Crossroads Marlborough Café on Redwood Street and offered free repairs for the community’s broken bits and bobs, from hair dryers and sewing machines, to bikes and bain-maries.

Members of the Church’s congregation volunteered their time to fix old items for the community for free, with the aim of reducing waste, helping the environment and saving people money. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.