United Methodist Church delays General Conference, some conservatives leave

The United Methodist Church has delayed its General Conference meeting for a third time due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. In response, some conservative United Methodists have announced they will preemptively leave the denomination rather than wait for the long-anticipated meeting.

Delegates to the General Conference were expected to take up a proposal to split the denomination over disagreements on the full inclusion of its LGBTQ members at the meeting of its global decision-making body scheduled for August 29 to September 6 in Minneapolis.

But General Conference organisers announced on Thursday evening (March 3) they are postponing that meeting to 2024 because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.