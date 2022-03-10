Catholic church damaged in airstrike by Myanmar military

A Catholic church in Kayah state has sustained significant damage in an airstrike by Myanmar’s military.

The ceiling and windows of the Our Lady of Fatima Church in Saun Du La village in Demoso township were severely damaged, said church sources.

Myanmar’s military junta has continued targeting churches and civilians in Christian strongholds like Kayah state, ignoring calls by church leaders to protect their places of worship.

Local sources said a military aircraft bombed the church around 2am on March 8 assuming it was sheltering people fleeing the ongoing conflict.

“As there was no ongoing armed conflict in that area, it was clearly a deliberate and planned attack against the Catholic Church and innocent civilians to maximise the human death toll and annihilate the religion,” a priest said.

