Metropolitan Epiphaniy of Kyiv: I am target No5 on the kill list of Russians

In an interview with ERT (Greek state TV), the Primate of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine said that there had been three attempts to kill him from the day the attacks began.

He stated that three Russian agents attempted to enter the Cathedral of the Archangel Michael with the Golden Dome.

“I want to thank the Greek people and the Greek Church for their help. We cannot be alone now, we must have help and we feel it coming from you, from the Orthodox Greeks,” he said.

Metropolitan Epiphaniy revealed that for three nights, Russians entered the monastery “to find me. I’ve been informed by foreign agencies that I’m target number five in the list of Russians to be killed.”

