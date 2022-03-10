During 2021 Covid NZ banks made over $6 billion

Lockdown liturgy such as online Mass, walk-up communion and drive-in Eucharist during the liturgical lockdown have shown us the dominant culture of the Church. Where these practices became the default of bishops, the potential failure of the synodal process is Read more
The response of Catholic moral theologians to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been universally negative. “The war in Ukraine is a spiritual, human and ecological catastrophe,” said Eli S. McCarthy, a peace activist at Georgetown University’s Justice and Peace Read more
Caught up in the escalation, will Vladimir Putin dare to resort to nuclear strikes? If he gives in to this ultimate vertigo, he will not fail to invoke Seraphim of Sarov, the Slavic Francis of Assisi whom Kirill, Patriarch of Read more
A fifth birthday is usually something to celebrate with cake. As Backbone Collective reflects on its fifth birthday, we think of our original purpose: to create a safer and more responsive system to increase the safety and wellbeing of all Read more