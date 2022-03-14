Biden promotes abortion policies on International Women’s Day

Abortion figured prominently in President Joe Biden’s statement in observance of International Women’s Day. It again underscores how his policies toward the unborn conflict with Catholic teaching on the right to life.

“Every person deserves the chance to live up to their full God-given potential, without regard for gender or other factors,” Biden, a Catholic, said in his statement.

“Ensuring that every woman and girl has that chance isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s also a strategic imperative that advances the prosperity, stability, and security of our nation and the world.”

Biden went on to detail his administration’s efforts intended to improve the status of women, including the launch of “a whole-of-government effort to protect reproductive rights.”

He concluded with a call to “renew our efforts to advance dignity, equality, and limitless possibilities for all.”

