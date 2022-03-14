Episcopal Bishop Curry says ‘more to do’ as poll shows Christians viewed as hypocrites

Ask a Christian to describe other Christians, and the answers likely will be “giving,” “compassionate,” “loving”, and “respectful.”

Ask a non-Christian on the other hand, and the more likely descriptors you’ll get for Christians are “hypocritical,” “judgmental”, and “self-righteous.”

Non-Christians are also far more likely to say Christians do not represent the teachings of Jesus.

Those are the results of a new survey conducted by the Episcopal Church that illustrates stark differences between how Christians and non-Christians view Christianity in the United States.

“There is a disconnect between the reality of Jesus and the perceived reality of Christians,” said Bishop Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church.

News category: News Shorts, World.