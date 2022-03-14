Father Peter Young’s work with addicts merits sainthood, supporters say

A group of supporters is advocating for the process of canonisation for Father Peter Young, a revered Albany street priest. He rescued untold lives from the wreckage of addiction and incarceration.

The push for sainthood began around the first anniversary of Young’s death at age 90 on December 9, 2020, after a long fight with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer.

Joe Condon, public affairs director of Albany Broadcasting, began the campaign during his programmes on B95.5 FM and in Facebook posts.

“We got a lot of support. Many people had wonderful things to say about Father Young and all the good work he did,” said Condon.

