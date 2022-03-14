‘Making a difference’ – How recycled chip packets are helping Auckland’s vulnerable

An Auckland-based organisation is helping the city’s most vulnerable people in the most unlikely of ways – with empty potato chip packets.

The Chip Packet Project (CPPNZ) was founded in September 2021 during lockdown, and was a spin-off of the UK-based organisation, Crisp Packet Project.

The organisation collects freshly-washed chip packets, or any foil-wrapped food item, before fusing them together with an iron to create a “survival sheet” for Aucklanders in need. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.