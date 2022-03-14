  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Religions have have always known what neuroscientists are just discovering

Monday, March 14th, 2022

Much of what psychologists and neuroscientists are finding about how to change people’s beliefs, feelings, and behaviours echoes ideas and techniques religions have been using for thousands of years. Read more

