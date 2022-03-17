Eco-church gets $20k from cash-strapped city council

Eco-church NZ received $20,000 from the Wellington City Council to support grassroots efforts by churches in Wellington to understand their carbon footprint and develop climate action plans.

Eco-church NZ is one of five recipients in the Council’s first round of the new Climate and Sustainability Fund today.

“By funding them, we as a Council demonstrate our commitment to Te Atakura – First to Zero, the goal of becoming a net zero carbon capital by 2050,” said Committee chair Fleur Fitzsimons.

Other recipients are

Sustainability Trust – $95,000 to transform their existing eco-centre into a climate action centre.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce – $50,000 to support 40 small-to-medium Wellington businesses to go through a “Sustainability Bootcamp”

PlantMe Growathon – $5,000 to run a gamified online platform that tracks the carbon benefits of backyard food production in Wellington.

Lodabike – $4,250 to undertake research on barriers to ebike ownership.

Grants were approved for a total of $174,250 from the $250,000 per annum fund.

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.