The wearing of the blue on St Patrick’s day

Thursday, March 17th, 2022

Wearing green has become a staple of St Patrick’s Day but Saint Patrick’s colour was blue, not green, say historians.

The hue — St Patrick’s blue, a lighter shade — can still be seen on ancient Irish flags.

But the use of green on St. Patrick’s Day began during the 1798 Irish Rebellion when the clover became a symbol of nationalism Read more

 

