Climate change approach tips balance for New Zealand’s only smart city

Whanganui District Council’s approach to climate change has helped the city win international recognition as a leading model for economic and social development – for the seventh time.

Whanganui has again been named a Smart21 City by US-based think tank, the Intelligent Community Forum, and is the only New Zealand town or city to make this year’s list.

The 21 communities around the world can now compete to become a top-seven finalist to be named Intelligent Community of the Year. Read more

