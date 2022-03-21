Russian Orthodox priest fined for condemning war in Ukraine

A Russian Orthodox priest has been fined for condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and stressing the importance of the commandment “Thou shalt not kill.”

The Rev. Ioann Burdin, of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Kostroma Diocese north-east of Moscow, made his remarks both online and in his sermon to parishioners on Sunday March 6. Police then called him in to be interviewed.

On March 10, a court fined Burdin 35,000 rubles, the equivalent of one month’s average local wages, under Russia’s new Administrative Code Article 20.3.3, Part 1. This punishes “discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in order to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, (and) maintain international peace and security.”

Any appeal would be heard at Kostroma Regional Court.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.