Join Pope Francis as he consecrates Ukraine and Russia

New Zealand’s Catholic bishops are inviting all Catholics in New Zealand to join with them and others across the globe to pray with Pope Francis as he consecrates Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

New Zealand’s bishops are asking Catholics to offer special prayers for everyone caught in the Ukraine war by going to their local parish church on Friday to pray the Rosary.

Bishop Stephen Lowe, the Bishop of Auckland and Secretary of the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference, says visiting a church next Friday to pray the Rosary would be a show of solidarity for everyone caught in the Ukraine war.

“All over Ukraine, people are having to flee their homes because of the war. Leaving our homes here in Aotearoa New Zealand to go to our local church to pray on this special day would very much be showing solidarity to the people having to leave their homes in Ukraine.

“Normally we would have a Mass or advertise a time for the Rosary but with the current Covid-19 restrictions imposing a limit of 100, we are hoping people will visit their local church throughout the day. The bishops too will also be heading to their respective cathedrals to pray the Rosary on Friday in support of Pope Francis.

“What is important is leaving your homes on Friday to visit your local church, at a time that suits you. We will be asking all churches to be open from 7am to 7pm so as many people as possible can visit at different times during the day, in keeping with the Covid-19 restrictions.”

Lowe says prayers would be offered for everyone: those who have been wounded or killed; the people caring for the wounded; refugees and for those caring for them.

“And we will pray that the Russian leadership and soldiers may have a change of heart.”

Lowe says during Lent, which is about change, the conversion of the heart, “Christ calls us to love our enemies and to embrace each other as brothers and sisters.

“And as we pray for Ukraine we also remember those caught in other conflicts, including Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Libya and elsewhere.”

Acting as the Universal Pastor of the Church, Francis will renew the consecration urged at Fatima more than 100 years ago.

The consecration will take place on the feast of the Annunciation, 6.30 pm Friday, March 25 at St Peter’s Basilica, which is 6.30 am Saturday New Zealand time.

The entire service will be broadcast across Vatican News’ channels—radio, YouTube, website, and Facebook—and accompanied by English-language commentary.

