Ukraine parish becomes reception centre for refugees

A parish in western Ukraine has transformed itself into a reception centre for hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing the conflict that has created Europe’s worst refugee crisis since the Second World War.

In the first three weeks since Ukraine’s invasion by Russian forces on 24 February, “about 2,000 people have passed through our church,” Fr Grzegorz Draus, of St John Paul II parish in Lviv, told The Tablet by phone.

The church, which lies 45 miles from the Polish border, provides beds, food and showers for up to 200 people a night and offers a kindergarten and access to a psychologist.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.