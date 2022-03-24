US says Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya

The United States has determined that the violence against the Rohingya minority committed by Myanmar’s military amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity.

Hundreds of thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya community have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar since 2017 after a military crackdown. The action by the military is now the subject of a genocide case at the United Nations’ highest court in The Hague.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is today due to officially announce the decision to designate that crackdown a genocide in remarks at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, where an exhibit on “Burma’s Path to Genocide” — using a former name for the country — is on display.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.