Chinese Catholics battle against raging pandemic

Catholics in southeast China have taken to the front line to battle a new Covid-19 outbreak that has been raging across various Chinese territories.

In parishes of Jiangxi province, Catholics are involved in preventive measures including testing, contact tracing and other forms of medical assistance, says a report from the state-sanctioned Bishops’ Conference of the Catholic Church in China (BCCCC).

Churches have issued a notice to all priests and parishioners to respond to the call of duty as good citizens by undertaking social responsibility at individual and community levels during the health crisis, it noted. Continue reading

