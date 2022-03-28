EWTN launches Arabic-language news agency based in Iraq

EWTN Global Catholic Network has launched an Arabic-language news service headquartered in Erbil, Iraq, Michael P Warsaw, EWTN’s Chairman and CEO, announced on March 25, on the Solemnity of the Annunciation.

The Association for Catholic Information Middle East and North Africa, or ACI MENA, will publish original news content in Arabic using a network of correspondents across the region. The news agency will operate from Erbil’s Catholic University (CUE.) A ceremony marking the occasion was held in Erbil, which included Archbishop Bashar Warda of the Chaldean Catholic Archdiocese of Erbil.

“I am pleased to announce that EWTN has begun a service reporting news from the embattled and underserved Christian communities in the Middle East,” Warsaw said.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.