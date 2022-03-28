‘Father Ted’ musical axed

Plans for Pope Ted, the musical based on ’90s sitcom Father Ted, have reportedly been axed following continued clashes between the programme’s creator, Graham Linehan, and trans-rights activists.

In an interview with the BBC’s Stephen Nolan on March 24 (as reported by Chortle), the writer explained how his career has dissolved and how he’s lost his family over arguments that “have consumed his life”.

“My original bet was that the Ted musical was too big to fail,” Linehan said. “I simply thought, if they come after it, then that will be good because then people will see how crazy this is, how absurd and how censorious, how anti-female, how homophobic that this movement is.”

