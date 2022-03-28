Man and dog on charity ride adventure to support mental health

A man and his dog are about to set off on the adventure of a lifetime, making plenty of memories and hopefully raising plenty of money for mental health too.

Gary Anderson, from Kaponga, will travel across the North Island by motorbike with his 11-year-old blue merle border collie Kairo in the sidecar seat of his 2001 Yamaha XJR 1300.

The trip will serve as a fundraiser as well as a fun trip, Gary says. Gary and Kairo are members of Taranaki Riders Against Teen Suicide (RATS), which supports mental health and spreads suicide awareness. Read more

