New law bars abortions of unborn diagnosed with disability

Republican Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia signed into law the Unborn Child with a Disability Protection and Education Act, which will prohibit an unborn child from being aborted due to a diagnosis of a disability.

He announced he had signed the bill in a tweet to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.

The law also requires doctors to provide educational materials and information on the support systems available to families raising children with disabilities.

“Killing an unborn child because of a disability is an extreme form of discrimination against people with disabilities,” said Karen Cross, political liaison for West Virginians for Life. “I’m so proud of the West Virginia Legislature for protecting these vulnerable babies with disabilities from abortion.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.