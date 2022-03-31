Earliest mention of ‘Yahweh’ found in archaeological dump

An ancient tablet discovered near the Palestinian city of Nablus may contain the earliest known mention of God’s name in proto-alphabetic Hebrew.

Scott Stripling, director of the Archaeological Studies Institute at The Bible Seminary in Katy, Texas, announced the discovery of the lead tablet Thursday (March 24).

He said it could push back the written record of the name “Yahweh” a couple of centuries earlier, to at least 1200 BC and perhaps as early as 1400 BC.

The finding may also spur renewed debate on the dating of biblical events, especially those told in the Book of Exodus. A peer-reviewed article is in process.

The artefact, less than 1 inch in length and width and known as a curse tablet, also recalls the account of Joshua building an altar nearby, which Israeli archaeologist Adam Zertal excavated in the 1980s.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.