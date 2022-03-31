Roof removal a milestone for Christ Church Cathedral restoration team

Work has begun to remove Christ Church Cathedral’s crossing roof, marking a big milestone in the stabilisation phase of Christ Chiurch cathedral’s $154 million restoration project.

Project director Keith Paterson said the top-down approach meant the cathedral’s stone gable arches could be dismantled, dividing it into four independently supported sections.

“This piece of open heart surgery will do the final decoupling so that the structures that we’ve put around the perimeter have enough design strength to hold the components separately,” he said.

Ornate, carved stone will be lifted out by crane and the rest dropped to the ground. Read more

